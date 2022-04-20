BOSTON (CBS) – The 35th parent involved in the college admissions scandal was sentenced in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.
As part of a plea deal, I-Hsin “Joey” Chen, 67, of Newport Beach, California, the owner of a warehousing company for the shipping industry, was sentenced to nine weeks in prison, one year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a fine of $75,000.
In December, Chen agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud. He was accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $25,000 to bribe Igor Dvorskiy, a test administrator, to allow test proctor Mark Riddell to correct his son’s ACT answers to get a higher score.