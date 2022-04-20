BOSTON (CBS) — The Brooklyn Nets are potentially close to adding another potential superstar to their mix in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.
A return to the floor seems to be imminent for Ben Simmons, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since June of 2021, with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that a Game 4 appearance is realistic — with an outside shot of returning in Game 3.
Game 3 hasn’t been fully ruled out yet, but that would require Simmons to clear more hurdles in a much shorter window of time, sources said.
Simmons has yet to step on the floor for the Nets, as he was sent to Brooklyn in the James Harden trade with Philadelphia in February. He sat out the start of the season in Philly after being at odds with the organization. After the trade, he suffered a back injury while working to get into game shape.
Now, Simmons is apparently very close to being able to play. How effective he can be in an intense playoff series after such a long layoff remains to be seen.