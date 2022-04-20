BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a new No. 1 receiver. It looks like he’ll be wearing the same number as their old one.

DeVante Parker posted a Photoshopped version of himself in his new Patriots duds on Wednesday, and he was rather notably wearing jersey No. 11.

That is the jersey number that Parker wore in Miami, but it’s also obviously the number previously worn by Julian Edelman.

Parker added the caption, “I don’t give a damn if u like it or not,” along with a series of emojis.

It’s just the second post from Parker since he was traded to New England, as he shared the Patriots’ official graphic after the trade went down earlier this month.

The number selection would not be surprising, given Parker’s seven seasons wearing No. 11 in Miami. But it nevertheless may take some getting used to for fans who watched Edelman in that jersey from 2009-20. Parker wore the jersey No. 9 in college at Louisville. Receivers can now wear single-digit numbers, but No. 9 currently belongs to Matthew Judon.

Parker, 29, is coming off an injury-shortened season, in which he caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games played. His best season came in 2019, when he caught 72 passes for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns — all career highs. Parker has been in Foxboro this week for the early portions of the Patriots’ voluntary offseason program.