GLEN, N.H. (CBS) — Two New Hampshire attractions are joining the cashless trend. Story Land and neighboring Living Shores Aquarium will only be accepting credit, debit or prepaid cards and mobile payments from customers when they open for the season on May 21.
Visitors who prefer cash can use kiosks at both attractions to convert their cash onto a prepaid card for no additional fee.
The company that operates Story Land and Living Shores says the change will be a "smoother and safer experience" for families.
"We made the decision to become a cashless park to benefit our guests when they come to visit Story Land and Living Shores," General manager Eric Dziedzic said in a statement. "We expect guests will experience shorter wait times at our food and retail locations thanks to this transition."
Fenway Park started its 2022 season by transitioning to a “fully cashless environment,” a move Gillette Stadium made last year.