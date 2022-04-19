Red Sox Edge Blue Jays 2-1 At Fenway With Just 3 HitsThe Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Tuesday night despite getting held to only three hits.

McAvoy Scores In OT, Bruins Snap Blues' 9-Game Win StreakCharlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Jerry York Officially Says Goodbye To Boston College HockeyJerry York has spent 50 years coaching college hockey, 28 of them at his alma mater, Boston College. On Tuesday, he officially said goodbye to the sport and the school that's been a part of him for so long.

Red Sox Place Christian Vazquez, Jonathan Arauz On COVID-ILTwo more Red Sox players landed on the COVID-IL on Tuesday, including catcher Christian Vazquez.

Hurley: Why Mike Vrabel Gets My Vote For The Patriots Hall Of FameWhile there's certainly no bad choice for this year's Patriots Hall of Fame inductee, my vote's going to Mike Vrabel.