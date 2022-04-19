MORGAN, VT (CBS) – Two men from Massachusetts drowned after their kayak overturned in a lake in Morgan, Vermont on Tuesday.
State Police said 27-year-old Aidan Connolly of Roslindale, and 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels of Weston, set out on a single kayak on Seymour Lake Tuesday morning.
The weather at the time was cold with increasing rain and strong winds. Police said the choppy, icy conditions on the open lake were not apparent from the cove where the men left from.
Witnesses said they began swimming back to shore after the kayak overturned, but they went under the water and did not resurface. Their bodies were found about 100 yards from shore.