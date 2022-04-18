Marcus Smart Named NBA Defensive Player Of The YearCeltics guard Marcus Smart was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, becoming the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton took home the honors in 1995-96.

How Did Malcolm Butler Get Over Super Bowl Benching? 'By Acting Like A Grown Man'If he's being honest, Malcolm Butler never expected to return to the Patriots.

Red Sox Drop Patriots' Day Matinee, 8-3, To TwinsJorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox 8-3 in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game on Monday.

NASCAR Driver Matt Kenseth Finishes Boston Marathon In Just Over 3 HoursNASCAR driver Matt Kenseth finished his first Boston Marathon Monday in an impressive 3:01:40.

Nell Rojas, Scott Fauble Were Top American Finishers At 2022 Boston MarathonThe 2022 Boston Marathon belonged to the Kenyans, with Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir winning the men's and women's races, respectively. But American runners had a pretty impressive showing on Monday, especially on the women's side.