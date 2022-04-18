BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run.
Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
“Being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, that’s what I hope my legacy is one day, being able to help those in need,” McGillivray said at the finish line.