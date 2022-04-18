BOSTON (CBS) – Olympic medalist Molly Seidel had to drop out of the Boston Marathon Monday due to injury.
Seidel, who was making her Boston Marathon debut, pulled out around Mile 16.
In a post on Instagram, Seidel said she was "completely gutted."
"Today was a really tough one but I'm all good," Seidel said. "Hip is banged up but the decision to pull at mile 16 was to prevent anything from getting worse and not create a longer-term problem."
Seidel won a bronze medal in the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics.