BOSTON (CBS) — A suspicious item forced people out of Terminal A at Boston’s Logan Airport Sunday evening. The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called in around 4:05 p.m.
The suspicious item was found in a checked bag as it went through screening. Upon further investigation the item was determined to be a Play Station console which was in a degraded condition due to age or damage, State Police said.
“The condition of the console caused abnormalities in the image produced when it was x-rayed, prompting the screeners’ concern,” said a statement from State Police.
Everyone was evacuated from the terminal during the investigation. They were able to return shortly after 5 p.m.