Verdugo, Bogaerts Homer As Red Sox Blank Twins 4-0Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday.

Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot With 2-1 Win Over PenguinsJeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.

Bill Belichick Celebrating His 70th Birthday On SaturdaySaturday is a pretty big day for Bill Belichick. The Patriots head coach is going to have a whole lot of candles to blow out, as Saturday is Belichick's 70th birthday.

Twins Beat Red Sox 8-4 In Fenway OpenerMiguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 8-4 Friday in Boston's home opener.

Celtics-Nets Matchups -- A View From Both SidesA look at the matchups during the upcoming Celtics-Nets playoff series from both a Boston and New York perspective.