BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon has brought thousands of visitors to Boston this weekend, and the result has been a festival-like feeling around the city.
"I am so excited. The energy here is fantastic, and I am stoked," said Boston Marathon runner Shelly Ervin.
Ervin has a wave of emotions going through her as she does some last-minute prep for Marathon Monday. On Saturday, the B.A.A. held its Fan Fest and it did not disappoint.
The event had everything, including live music, energy drinks, games, ice sculptures, and live panelists on stage sharing their marathon memories.
Elite Runner Molly Seidel took time to run a few warm-up up laps with fans.
This will be her first Boston Marathon experience, and she is ready to compete
“I am going to go out and stick my noise in it, and see what we can do. I am aiming high,” Seidel said.
When the runners have made their last turn off Hereford St and onto Boylston, that means all the hard work they put in has paid off. But on Saturday. it was all about the festivities and final preps for Marathon Monday.
“I am prepping hydration and race gear and having laid out and ready to go,” Ervin said. “One of my biggest dreams is to run Boston because it’s the biggest marathon in the world and I am very happy to be here.”