BOSTON (CBS) — An Easter egg hunt in Dracut, a new exhibit in Salem featuring actual pirate treasure, and a marathon for kids are all on tap for this weekend’s To Do List.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT FARMER DAVE’S

Check out the Easter Egg Hunt at Farmer Dave’s in Dracut on Saturday. You can take photos with the Easter Bunny, stop by the Arts and Crafts station, and of course, find the hidden eggs.

https://facebook.com/events/s/easter-on-the-farm/485844113020225/

When: Saturday, April 16, 10am-1pm

Where: Farmer Dave’s, 437 Parker Road, Dracut

Cost: Ages 1-14: $12.99 per guest, Ages 15-and-up: $9.99 per guest (no pre-registration required)

REAL PIRATES SALEM EXHIBIT

A new exhibit in Salem is now open, which features artifacts that are over 300 years old.

It’s called “Real Pirates Salem,” and it offers a look at actual pirate treasure discovered on a shipwreck, including coins, jewelry, and a cannon. Learn the history behind it all.

https://realpiratessalem.com/pirate-exhibition/

When: Every day from 10am-6pm

Where: 285 Derby Street, Salem

Cost: Adults: $16.50, Children: $13, Seniors: $13.50

MARATHON DAFFODIL DASH

On Saturday, the Kids Marathon Daffodil Dash at Suffolk Downs is perfect for the young runners out there who maybe aren’t ready for 26.2 miles quite yet. There will be separate races for kids of different ages, and it’s free. You will need to register in advance.

There will also be games and snacks.

https://atsuffolkdowns.com/marathon-daffodil-dash/

When: Saturday, April 16, 9am–12pm

Where: The Track at Suffolk Downs, 525 William F. McCellan Highway, Boston

Cost: Free