MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl helped police catch a career criminal they say broke into her home in Middleboro Friday morning.

The girl was sleeping inside her house on Spruce Street when she was woken up to the sound of an intruder. She saw him stealing things and confronted him with a knife. The man, later identified as 58-year-old Joseph Ridge of Bourne, dropped the items he was allegedly stealing and ran outside. But the girl took video of him getting away.

“I got him out of the house. I scared him. I took a video of his truck leaving so I have his license plate number,” the teen said in the chilling 911 call released by police.

Officers used that information to track Ridge down while driving over the Bourne Bridge and arrest him.

Police said Ridge was already out on bail for an unrelated incident and has a record dating back to 1980, with more than 140 arraignments and a history of violence.

“A person who makes a decision to break into a home at 7:20 in the morning and terrorize a 14-year-old girl should not be out of jail,” Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins told reporters, adding that the break-in appeared to be random.

Perkins said the teen is an honor roll student at Middleboro High School and was home for the day because it’s Good Friday. She was not hurt.

Ridge is charged with aggravated breaking and entering, trespassing, attempted larceny and disorderly conduct. He will be arraigned Friday afternoon in Wareham District Court.