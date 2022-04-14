BOSTON (CBS) – Streets all along the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 18, and parking will be restricted for days in many spots.
Here is what you can expect:
HOPKINTON
Route 135 Closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
ASHLAND
Route 135 closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM
Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
NATICK
Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
WELLESLEY
Route 135 and Route 16 closed 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Central Street will be closed from the Natick line to Grove Street. Washington Street will be closed from Grove Street to the Newton line.
NEWTON
Route 16 and Route 30 closed 8:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
BROOKLINE
Beacon Street closed 9:00 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.
BOSTON
The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:
5 a.m. Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close
6 a.m. Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close
8 a.m. All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close
8 a.m. All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close
8:30 a.m. All streets in the Brighton area leading into the route will close
Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 7 PM; all other streets are expected to reopen at 6PM.
5 a.m. – Boston Common Area
Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street
Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street
6 a.m. – Back Bay Area
Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street
8 a.m – Back Bay Area
Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street
Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street
Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp
Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street
Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East
St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street
Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street
Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue
Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street
8 a.m. – Kenmore Square Area
Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue
Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West
Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street
Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street
Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)
8:30 a.m. – Brighton Area
Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue
Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)
Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line (Ayr Road)
BOSTON PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Parking meters are free for the day, but parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday and Saturday. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow preparations to take place. Parking restrictions are as follows.
No Stopping April 6 – April 21
Blagden Street, from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
Boylston Street, Exeter Street to Clarendon Street
Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street
No Stopping April 11-21
Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to Boston Public Library Driveway
No Stopping April 14-18
Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
No Stopping April 15, 16, 18
Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street
Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street
Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue
Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue
No Stopping April 16-18
Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)
Berkeley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street
Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street
Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street
Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street
Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street
Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street
No Stopping April 17-18
Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436
Newbury Street (both sides), from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street
No Stopping April 18
Arlington Street, Beacon Street to Stuart Street
Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street
Beacon Street, Brighton from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Town Line
Beacon Street, Back Bay from Charles Street to Arlington Street
Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted
Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted
Boylston Street, from Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street
Charles Street, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
Charles Street South, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
Chestnut Hill Avenue, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
Clarendon Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted
Cleveland Circle, (Parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground & parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours
Columbus Avenue, from Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
Commonwealth Avenue, from Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)
Commonwealth Avenue, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80 feet east of Hereford Street.
Commonwealth Avenue, from Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)
Congress Street, from State Street to Hanover Street
Dalton Street, from Boylston Street to Clearway Street
Dartmouth Street, from Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
Deerfield Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
East Dedham, Street from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Exeter Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
Fairfield Street, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
Gloucester Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
Hanover Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Commercial Street
Huntington Avenue, from Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
Kenmore Street, from Newbury Street to Beacon Street
Nassau Street, (both sides) from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue
New Chardon Street, from Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
Newbury Street, from Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue
Plympton Street, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
Providence Street, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
Raleigh Street, from Bay State Road to Beacon Street
State Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Washington Street
Stanhope Street, from Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street
Scotia Street, from Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
St. Cecilia Street, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Tremont Street, (both sides) from Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street
Washington Street, Both sides, from Oak Street to Nassau Street. East side (even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street
Washington Street, (both sides) from Winter Street to State Street
Winter Street, (both sides) from Tremont Street to Washington Street
Please note that the Boston Police Department retains the right to change these traffic and parking restrictions as necessary.
MBTA CHANGES
Copley Station is closed for the entire day. South Street, Kent Street and Saint Mary’s Street stations are closed from approximately 10 AM – 6 PM. We recommend using transit near me to find nearby stations and alternate routes.
The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with additional service before and after the race.
All buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule, but may be detoured. Route 39 service will be diverted to Ruggles, and buses will not stop at Back Bay. Riders will exit the bus next to the Ruggles Orange Line fare gates.
Inbound: Service will end at Ruggles. We’ll escort riders through the Orange Line fare gates and provide free transfers to riders who continue on Green Line E. There will be no inbound service from Back Bay to Huntington Ave @ Louis Prang St.
Outbound: Service will begin at Ruggles next to the Orange Line fare gates. There will be no outbound service from Huntington Ave @ Ruggles St to Back Bay.
All Commuter Rail lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Shuttles will be operating between Salem and Newburyport/Rockport.
The RIDE and ferries will operate on a regular weekday schedule, but The RIDE may be detoured to accommodate the marathon and related events.
Please note that bicycles are prohibited on all MBTA vehicles, all day.
If you plan to park in an MBTA garage or lot, please allow additional travel time as they may fill quickly due to high demand. Check parking availability at some of the busiest MBTA garages on Twitter @MBTA_Parking.
More detailed information can be found at MBTA.com.
Check T-Alerts throughout the day for up-to-the-minute service information.