BOSTON (CBS) – Streets all along the Boston Marathon route will be closed to traffic on Monday, April 18, and parking will be restricted for days in many spots.

Here is what you can expect:

HOPKINTON

Route 135 Closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

ASHLAND

Route 135 closed 7:15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

FRAMINGHAM

Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

NATICK

Route 135 closed 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

WELLESLEY

Route 135 and Route 16 closed 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Central Street will be closed from the Natick line to Grove Street. Washington Street will be closed from Grove Street to the Newton line.

NEWTON

Route 16 and Route 30 closed 8:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

BROOKLINE

Beacon Street closed 9:00 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

BOSTON

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

5 a.m. Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close

6 a.m. Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close

8 a.m. All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue (as well as Massachusetts Turnpike Exit 22) will close

8 a.m. All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close

8:30 a.m. All streets in the Brighton area leading into the route will close

Boylston Street is expected to reopen at 7 PM; all other streets are expected to reopen at 6PM.

5 a.m. – Boston Common Area

Boylston Street, Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Charles Street, Park Plaza to Beacon Street

6 a.m. – Back Bay Area

Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street

8 a.m – Back Bay Area

Berkeley Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Dartmouth Street, St. James Avenue to Newbury Street

Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

Ring Road, Huntington Avenue to Boylston Street

Fairfield Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Providence Street, Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Massachusetts Turnpike on-ramp

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Arlington Street

Newbury Street, Arlington Street to Charlesgate East

St. James Avenue, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Huntington Avenue (outbound), Dartmouth Street to Belvidere Street

Stuart Street, Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Dartmouth Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Exeter Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Huntington Avenue

Fairfield Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Gloucester Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Dalton Street, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Dalton Street

8 a.m. – Kenmore Square Area

Beacon Street, Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Lansdowne Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Newbury Street Extension, Brookline Avenue to Charlesgate West

Commonwealth Avenue (inbound), from BU Bridge to Gloucester Street

Commonwealth Avenue (outbound), Hereford Street to Deerfield Street

Kenmore Street, Newbury Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

Raleigh Street, Beacon Street Extension to Commonwealth Avenue (outbound)

8:30 a.m. – Brighton Area

Commonwealth Avenue, Beacon Street to Gloucester Street, and from the Newton City Line (Lake Street) to Chestnut Hill Avenue

Beacon Street, Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Brookline town line (Cleveland Circle)

Chestnut Hill Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue to Brookline town line (Ayr Road)

BOSTON PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking meters are free for the day, but parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday and Saturday. Parking will also be restricted on some streets several days in advance of the weekend to allow preparations to take place. Parking restrictions are as follows.

No Stopping April 6 – April 21

Blagden Street, from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Boylston Street, Exeter Street to Clarendon Street

Exeter Street, Boylston Street to Blagden Street

No Stopping April 11-21

Blagden Street, Dartmouth Street to Boston Public Library Driveway

No Stopping April 14-18

Trinity Place, St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

No Stopping April 15, 16, 18

Beacon Street, Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street, Dalton Street to Arlington Street

Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Saint James Avenue

Dartmouth Street, Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Exeter Street, Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue

No Stopping April 16-18

Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)

Berkeley Street, Stuart Street to Newbury Street

Boylston Street, Arlington Street to Charles Street

Cambridge Street, Court Street to Sudbury Street

Charles Street, Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Saint James Avenue, Arlington Street to Clarendon Street

Stuart Street, Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

No Stopping April 17-18

Clarendon Street, Newbury Street to Public Alley 436

Newbury Street (both sides), from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

No Stopping April 18

Arlington Street, Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Arlington Street, Columbus Avenue to Isabella Street

Beacon Street, Brighton from Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Town Line

Beacon Street, Back Bay from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street, Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Belvidere Street, Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Blagden Street, Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted

Boylston Street, from Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street

Charles Street, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Avenue, from Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Cleveland Circle, (Parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground & parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours

Columbus Avenue, from Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Commonwealth Avenue, from Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)

Commonwealth Avenue, from Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80 feet east of Hereford Street.

Commonwealth Avenue, from Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

Congress Street, from State Street to Hanover Street

Dalton Street, from Boylston Street to Clearway Street

Dartmouth Street, from Newbury Street to Commonwealth Avenue and Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham, Street from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street, from Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street, from Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hanover Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Commercial Street

Huntington Avenue, from Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

Kenmore Street, from Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Nassau Street, (both sides) from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

New Chardon Street, from Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Newbury Street, from Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue

Plympton Street, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Providence Street, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Raleigh Street, from Bay State Road to Beacon Street

State Street, (both sides) from Congress Street to Washington Street

Stanhope Street, from Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Scotia Street, from Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

St. Cecilia Street, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Tremont Street, (both sides) from Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street, Both sides, from Oak Street to Nassau Street. East side (even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

Washington Street, (both sides) from Winter Street to State Street

Winter Street, (both sides) from Tremont Street to Washington Street

Please note that the Boston Police Department retains the right to change these traffic and parking restrictions as necessary.

MBTA CHANGES

Copley Station is closed for the entire day. South Street, Kent Street and Saint Mary’s Street stations are closed from approximately 10 AM – 6 PM. We recommend using transit near me to find nearby stations and alternate routes.

The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule, with additional service before and after the race.

All buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule, but may be detoured. Route 39 service will be diverted to Ruggles, and buses will not stop at Back Bay. Riders will exit the bus next to the Ruggles Orange Line fare gates.

Inbound: Service will end at Ruggles. We’ll escort riders through the Orange Line fare gates and provide free transfers to riders who continue on Green Line E. There will be no inbound service from Back Bay to Huntington Ave @ Louis Prang St.

Outbound: Service will begin at Ruggles next to the Orange Line fare gates. There will be no outbound service from Huntington Ave @ Ruggles St to Back Bay.

All Commuter Rail lines will operate on a regular weekday schedule. Shuttles will be operating between Salem and Newburyport/Rockport.

The RIDE and ferries will operate on a regular weekday schedule, but The RIDE may be detoured to accommodate the marathon and related events.

Please note that bicycles are prohibited on all MBTA vehicles, all day.

If you plan to park in an MBTA garage or lot, please allow additional travel time as they may fill quickly due to high demand. Check parking availability at some of the busiest MBTA garages on Twitter @MBTA_Parking.

More detailed information can be found at MBTA.com.

Check T-Alerts throughout the day for up-to-the-minute service information.