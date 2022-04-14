BOSTON (CBS) – The Russian government is sanctioning nearly 400 members of Congress in response to U.S. sanctions against its political leaders.
The list includes six Massachusetts Representatives: Katherine Clark, Stephen Lynch, Seth Moulton, Richard Neal, Lori Trahan and Jake Auchincloss.
Auchincloss said it was not the result of a specific action. “I think it’s Vladimir Putin in general lashing out because he’s feeling increasingly cornered,” Auchincloss said.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan issued a simple statement about the sanctions against her saying, “Good, now let’s get Ukraine some more weapons.”