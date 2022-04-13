BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug played his first game against the Bruins in Boston as a member of the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, and the defenseman certainly made Boston fans miss him. Krug tallied a goal and assist, playing a big part in St. Louis’ 4-2 win over his former team.
Boston carried a 2-1 lead into the second period, but Krug knotted things up with a power play goal at the 15:10 mark. After splitting both Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand — no easy task — Krug fired one of his patented wristers from the high slot by Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman.READ MORE: Red Sox Announce Improvements To Fenway Park, Transition To 'Fully Cashless Environment'
“I’ve seen those guys kill penalties for a long, long time. I had a front-row seat to it for a while, so I knew their tendencies,” he said of his move against Bergeron and Marchand.
Torey Krug. Back in Boston. On his birthday.
You can't script this any better. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/KdNjJveIp3
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) April 13, 2022
He also assisted on Vladimir Tarasenko’s third-period goal that gave St. Louis its 4-2 cushion. Not a bad way for someone to spend their 31st birthday.READ MORE: Bruce Brown Throws Shade At Celtics Defense Without Robert Williams -- Much To The Chagrin Of Kevin Durant
Needless to say, Krug enjoyed his return to Boston and playing against his former teammates.
“It was fun. Obviously, a lot of different emotions throughout the day and stuff,” Krug told reporters after the win. “It’s been a while since I’ve been back here in the building. It was capped off pretty nicely with a win for us. So a good game overall.”MORE NEWS: NBA Announces Full Schedule For Celtics-Nets Playoff Series
The Bruins played a video tribute for Krug early in the game, highlighting the nine years he spent on the Boston blue line. He helped the Bruins make a pair of Stanley Cup Final appearances after signing as an undrafted free agent in March of 2012, but signed a seven-year, $45 million contract with St. Louis in 2020.