DEVELOPING STORY:Police Search For Suspect In New York City Subway Shooting
CBS News BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, City Connect, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park this weekend. It promises to be a yellow event.

The Red Sox announced on Wednesday that they will be bringing back their yellow City Connect jerseys for Saturday’s and Sunday’s games against the Minnesota Twins.

Those jerseys — which pay tribute to the tradition of the Boston Marathon — debuted last year. They became extremely popular on the field when the team went on an extended winning streak, continuing to wear them until the streak ended.

The Red Sox got off to a 2-3 start on the season, with a chance to get to .500 on Wednesday before heading home to Boston.

The jerseys, which feature a 617 patch on the sleeve along with a color scheme fitting with the finish line on Bolyston Street, debuted last year on Patriots’ Day weekend.