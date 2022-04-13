BOSTON (CBS) – While many of us know how to prevent food-borne illness when we prepare our own meals, we don’t always think about doing the same for our pets. And unsanitary practices could put your pet’s health at risk, as well as your own.
Researchers at North Carolina State University found there isn’t really a lot of guidance for pet owners on safe pet food practices, and overgrowth of dangerous bacteria can threaten the health of both you and your pet.
So here are some tips to keep the entire household healthy:
- Clean your pet’s food bowls every day. Dirty bowls have leftover food and saliva which can promote the growth of bacteria.
- Water bowls need periodic cleaning as well.
- Stainless steel bowls are more sanitary than plastic ones, which can get cracks in them and are harder to clean.
- Be careful if you feed your pet a raw diet because raw foods can harbor bacteria if not cleaned well.
- Throw wet or canned food out after two hours and put leftovers in the fridge.
- With dry kibble, don’t use a dirty bowl to scoop out fresh food.
