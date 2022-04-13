NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (CBS) – A lengthy police chase came to an end with a crash near the Rhode Island-Connecticut border after Ian Grant, a 36-year-old armed arson suspect, fled during a pursuit that started in Massachusetts.

The chase began in New Bedford around 11:30 a.m. when police tried to stop Gran on an outstanding felony warrant for assault and intimidation of a witness.

Massachusetts State Police said Grant drove his white Toyota Tacoma pickup into the median of Route 195 West in Westport. At least one trooper fired their gun, but Grant continued and struck two state police cruisers before crossing onto the eastbound side of the road.

Police said they called off the chase at that point because Grant was driving the wrong way against traffic.

The police pursuit began a short time later and continued over the state line into Rhode Island and eventually to Connecticut.

Around 1 p.m., Grant crashed on Route 78 at Frontage Road just over the Connecticut border in North Stonington. Police initiated a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver, which caused Grant to skid off the side of the road.

After a standoff that lasted about an hour, a SWAT team dragged Grant from the truck and took him into custody.

Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro Muñiz said a Rhode Island tactical team used pepper spray and tear gas before safely removing Grant from the truck. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and is being held as a fugitive from justice with charges pending.

Muñiz said there are guns in the truck, but police are not sure how many until they receive a warrant to search the vehicle.

Troopers were keeping their distance behind the truck during the chase, and added a SWAT vehicle to the pursuit.

Massachusetts State Police in Westport were combing the side of Route 195 for evidence. Troopers were using metal detectors, likely searching for shell casings.

Grant’s Dartmouth home was the site of a fire Wednesday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., firefighters responded to the home on Prospect Street in Dartmouth and found heavy flames. The fire was knocked down within about 20 minutes.

The Dartmouth fire chief said he saw Grant taking pictures of the fire before driving off.

Police and firefighters are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.