FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots appear to be set at quarterback after Mac Jones put together an impressive rookie campaign in 2021. But that isn’t stopping New England from taking a look at former Brown quarterback and Andover native EJ Perry during its pre-draft process.
Perry, who grew up a Pats fan, is scheduled to meet with New England for a pre-draft visit at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. And why not take a look at the local kid who is coming off two impressive seasons for the Brown Bears?
In 2021, Perry completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,034 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while also rushing for 402 yards and seven other scores, earning him first-team All-Ivy League honors and an Offensive Player of the Year award. He was an even bigger menace on the ground in 2019, averaging 5.2 yards on his 141 carries for 727 yards and eight touchdowns, in addition to nearly 3,000 passing yards and 23 touchdown tosses. His 3,678 total yards in 2019 set an Ivy league record and led the FCS.
He ended up at Brown after two years at Boston College, redshirting his freshman year before spending 2018 as a backup. He signed with BC following an incredible career at Andover High, finishing with 8,712 yards through the air — the second-most career passing yards in state history.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Perry turned heads with a solid performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl, but profiles as a career backup or practice squad player in the NFL. But if anyone can figure out a role for a multi-threat quarterback — who could perhaps move to another offensive position — it's Bill Belichick. Perry also met with the Patriots at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in March.
New England currently has Jones, veteran Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham on its QB depth chart. The Patriots own eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 28.