BOSTON (CBS) – As the city prepares to welcome about 30,000 marathon runners and spectators, hotels around Boston are booked and busy.

“We are sold out this weekend,” Boston Park Plaza Director of Operations Jon Crellin said. “Not surprised.”

The hotel isn’t surprised that this is a high demand weekend, but employees are relieved that after a sluggish two years of travel – all 1,060 guestrooms and suites are booked up ahead of Marathon Monday.

“Restaurants are busy, hotels are busy,” Crellin said. “Newbury Street and Back Bay – you can feel there’s a new sense that people are more comfortable.”

As a result, hotel accommodations are in high demand.

At the Revere Hotel Boston Common, all 356 rooms are occupied this Marathon weekend, compared to just 52 rooms this time last year when there wasn’t an in-person race.

Hotel rooms going for $800-$900 a night through Marathon Weekend were booked well in advance as runners and spectators arrive in the city.

“Especially with the marathon playing, Patriots Day with the Red Sox being in town – that’s the official kick off in Boston I believe,” said Revere Hotel Boston Common General Manager Mark Fischer.

It’s giving the workforce the confidence they didn’t see during the height of the pandemic.

“Definitely much better than where we were this time last year. Applicants are coming out. Folks are looking for jobs,” said Fischer.

“They’re seeing the demand in returning to work and more stable schedules,” Crellin told WBZ-TV. “We’re headed in the right direction.”

With school vacation week to follow, Boston area hotels said this is just a glimpse of a very busy spring and summer ahead.

“Hopefully that will continue to catapult us going forward,” Fischer said.