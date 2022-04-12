BROOKLINE (CBS) — A former teacher in Brookline is accused of repeatedly raping a student between 2016 and 2018. Larry Chen, 36, was arrested and will appear before a judge on Tuesday.
According to Brookline police, Chen taught the victim social studies. The alleged sexual assault began when the victim was in sixth grade and continued through the end of her seventh-grade year.
“The majority of crimes are alleged to have happened in a classroom at the Heath School in Brookline,” said police.
Chen worked at the school between September 2013 and 2018.
In 2015, Chen was fired for using a swear word but then allowed to return to the classroom after students and parents rallied around him.
Police said Chen was charged with 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, rape of a child under 16, and indecent assault and battery of a person under 14.