BOSTON (CBS) – The gorillas at Franklin Park Zoo are moving into their new homes on Tuesday.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other city leaders are holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Gorilla Grove outdoor habitat. Following the ceremony, the exhibit will be open to the public.
The expansion cost more than $9 million. It features a waterfall and climbing vines.
Zoo officials said the habitat was made possible by donors who asked to remain anonymous.
Six gorillas live at Franklin Park Zoo – Little Joe, Kitombe, his mate Kiki and their three offspring Kambiri, Azize and Pablo.
“We are so thrilled to open Gorilla Grove, which will be an enriching experience not just for the gorillas, but for our guests as well,” Zoo New England president and CEO John Linehan said in a statement.