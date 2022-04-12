The Nets Or The Cavaliers: Who Should Celtics Want In First Round?The Celtics are the two-seed in the Eastern Conference, patiently waiting to learn who their first-round foe will be when things tip off for them Sunday afternoon. They'll find out Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA's first play-in game of 2022.

Matthew Judon Simply Cannot Stop Trying To Recruit Players To Join PatriotsIt's a mindset that's pretty evident when Matthew Judon is on the field. And it's also easy to see when he's on Twitter.

Special Teamer Brandon King Leaving Patriots, Signing With ColtsBrandon King, a core special teamer in New England from 2015-21, is heading to Indianapolis.

Patriots Reportedly Set To Host Alabama Receiver John Metchie For Top-30 VisitIf the Patriots end up drafting a receiver later this month, they may bring in someone who enjoyed success with Mac Jones at Alabama. New England is reportedly set to host John Metchie for a top-30 visit on Tuesday.

Tom Brady Gave Veronica Burton A Call After She Was Drafted 7th Overall In WNBA DraftMonday night was quite the evening for Newton's Veronica Burton, who was drafted seventh overall in the WNBA Draft. Shortly after being selected by the Dallas Wings, the former All-American at Northwestern received a special phone call from Tom Brady.