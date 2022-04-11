BROOKLINE (CBS) — Two Starbucks in Massachusetts have voted to unionize.
Workers at the Starbucks locations on Harvard Street in Brookline and on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston unanimously voted to form a union, making them the first in the state to do so.
The move comes after other unionization efforts at Starbucks locations across the country.
A Starbucks spokesperson said: "We will become the best version of Starbucks by co-creating our future directly as partners. And we will strengthen the Starbucks community by upholding each other's dreams; upholding the standards and rituals of the company; celebrating partner individuality and voice; and upholding behaviors of mutual respect and dignity."
Four more Starbucks locations in Massachusetts are set to vote next month.