BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,000 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has risen to 3%.
There were also seven deaths reported from Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,578,533. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,037.
A total of 112,372 new tests were reported.
There are 243 people currently in the hospital with COVID and 36 patients in intensive care.