CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Two workers were stabbed at a construction site in Cambridge early Monday morning, police said. Carcensky Salvant, 21, of Randolph was arrested and faces multiple charges.
Officers were called to a site on Wheeler Street at about 7:15 a.m. for a report of an altercation. Cambridge Police Deputy Supt. Pauline Wells said one worker was stabbed in the leg repeatedly, seemingly over a debt.
“The assailant kept saying that ‘he owes me, he owes me,'” Wells said.
During the assault, another coworker jumped in to help and ended up being stabbed in the back. A third worker was able to subdue the attacker thanks to his jiu-jitsu training, police said.
“It was a pretty hairy scene,” Wells said. “He was quite brave to jump in, and did not hesitate.”
First responders were able to use a boom lift to get the wounded coworkers down from the third story of the apartment complex construction site.
Police said the injuries were serious but not life-threatening. All of the men are in their 20s.
“It’s unnerving,” said Sarah Diehl, who lives in the neighborhood. “We’re in a very stressful time in our lives here, post-COVID or people get heated up I guess easily. Arguments are not solved, like they’re not spoken, they use physical violence and that’s not OK.”
Salvant was charged with two counts of armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and assault and battery to collect a loan. He is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court.