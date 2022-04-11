BOSTON (CBS) – Shots were fired, three people were arrested and two Boston Police officers were taken to the hospital after an incident in Chinatown early Monday morning.
Deputy Police Superintendent Felipe Colon said police were called to Tyler Street around 2 a.m. for a report of person with a gun in an SUV.
When officers approached the SUV they say it hit two parked cars. Police said two officers fired their guns and no one was hit. When asked if any of the three fired at police, they said the incident is still under investigation.
We spoke with a man who heard shots fired, and then hid under a table inside a restaurant that was steps away from the scene in Chinatown @wbz https://t.co/eUKs0I9fjt pic.twitter.com/4wUmCfgXP9
— Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 11, 2022
Two police officers were taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries. They were later released.
Police sealed off the street and said a gun was recovered. The three, identified as Ahsan Arty, Alexander DeLarosa and Devrae Burns, are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday. The charges have not been announced.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police.