BOSTON (CBS) – There’s a BIG week ahead with the Red Sox Sox home opener, Easter Sunday and the Boston Marathon next Monday, so how bad will the weather foul things up?

While the forecast is far from perfect, I will say, it could be MUCH worse this time of year.

The good news is the current pattern is not conducive to any major nor’easters or high impact events.

The bad news is it is a rather active pattern, with several chances of rain in the next seven days. The wet weather will largely come from the passage of frontal boundaries from the west and not from coastal or ocean storms. Therefore, any rain that does come should tend to be relatively short-lived and without the threat of any wintry precipitation mixing in.

Let’s break down the week ahead.

Front/rain #1

Our first bout of rain arrives Monday night, mainly after midnight. It will be showery and light, likely less than a tenth of an inch by dawn. We may get one final shower late Tuesday morning into midday before the clouds clear and the sun returns.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and we cannot rule out a quick shower either day but most of us will stay dry for the majority of the time frame. A frontal boundary will be draped right through southern New England on Thursday so, it could literally be near 80 in parts of Connecticut and near 50 in northeastern Massachusetts!

Front/rain #2

Our next shot at any significant rainfall comes Thursday night with another cold frontal passage. Again, not expecting all that much rain, perhaps .25″ to .50″ in some areas.

Fenway Opening Day

Friday is looking great for the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park. There should be plenty of sunshine following that frontal passage Thursday night. As long as winds stay out of the west/northwest, highs should reach the mid 60s in Boston. We have to watch for any sea breezes that may develop as that would drop temperatures 10 degrees or so.

Easter Weekend (Front/rain #3)

Looks like we start the weekend dry, but clouds will be thickening during the day Saturday. Yet another cold front is expected to cross our area Saturday night, bringing with it another round of showers. Tough to time it this far out, but it looks like mainly a night time event. The Sox game Saturday is at 4 p.m. and I am a bit nervous that the wet weather could approach the area later in that game so stay tuned.

The rain should clear in time for Easter morning, but Sunday does look coolish and breezy with highs in the 50s. A bit chilly for the afternoon game at Fenway.

Boston Marathon Monday

As of now, and it is still early, Monday looks benign and quiet for the Boston Marathon. It does not appear that any major weather or storms will be in the area, and it looks rather seasonal. Let’s start with a forecast of partly sunny and highs in the 50s, something I think most runners would be O.K. with!

You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.

