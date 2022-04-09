GREENFIELD (CBS) — A bear cub is safe at Tufts Wildlife Clinic after his family was killed by a car on Friday. Around 8:45 p.m., Greenfield police responded to a car crash on Route 2 that killed a mother bear and two cubs.
Since the cub was now orphaned and in danger, Officer Lagoy and Purinton were able to rescue the animal, put him in the back of the cruiser, and bring him to the station.
A kennel kept him safe at the station overnight. Environmental Police brought the cub to Tufts Wildlife Clinic on Saturday morning.