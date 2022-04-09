Coyle's OT Goal Lifts Bruins Past Lightning 2-1Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Red Sox Lose Season Opener In Extra Innings Vs. YankeesThe Red Sox and Yankees needed extra innings to determine a winner on Opening Day, with the home team ultimately prevailing 6-5 in 11 innings.

Gary Payton Makes A Case For Marcus Smart To Win Defensive Player Of The YearMarcus Smart has made a strong case and has recently emerged as the favorite to take home Defensive Player of the Year, and now he's got an all-time great in his corner.

Red Sox, Yankees Start Season In Explosive Fashion On Opening DayAfter a long offseason for both teams, it was quite the fireworks show for the historic rivals in the first inning of the 2022 season.

Red Sox Debut Special Jerry Remy Patch On Opening DayFriday was not just the start of a new baseball season for the Red Sox, but the start of a season that will be filled with tributes for the late Jerry Remy.