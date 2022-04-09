DERRY, N.H. (CBS) — Police in Derry, New Hampshire shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon after he allegedly opened fire on a neighbor.
Officers answered a call around 2:15 p.m. about an armed man shooting at a resident at a home on Driftwood Road. They later encountered 43-year-old Christopher Coppola waving a shotgun.
Three officers fired their guns at Coppola, killing him, Coppola lived just a couple of doors down on Driftwood.
The man he was shooting at was not hurt. No officers were hit, either, and none of the were wearing body cameras.
Police have not yet discussed what led up to the incident, but investigators will be reviewing whether cruiser cameras recorded any portion of the incident.