CARLISLE (CBS) — Carlisle Police are investigating two reports of a suspicious man trying to talk to young girls in town.
The first report happened on Church Street around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday. The man allegedly was standing outside his red Honda before approaching a young girl. He asked about a place to get coffee and then ask the girl to put the address in his GPS for him, police said. After the girl said no, the man drove off.
A few hours later, there was a similar report near Fern's Country Store on Lowell Street. A man allegedly approached a girl and asked for help with something in his car. He drove off when she said no.
Police believe it was the same man in both incidents. He was described as older, about 5'10", with slightly graying brown hair and possibly a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-369-1155.