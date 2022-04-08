The Latest News On Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Is A Bummer In New EnglandIn the fantasy land that is the world of sports, some things can and should have happy endings. And in New England, the latest news from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski -- two former pillars of the Patriots' organization -- is simply a bummer.

Red Sox Opening Day Lineup Vs. Yankees: Devers Batting Second, Story In The Six-SpotRed Sox Opening Day has arrived, and with that comes the first of 162 lineups that Alex Cora will submit during the 2022 regular season.

Seeding Scenarios For Celtics Heading Into Final Weekend Of Regular SeasonBoston currently owns the three-seed in the East, but can jump back into the No. 2 spot -- or fall to No. 4 -- over the final weekend of the regular season.

9 Optimistic Red Sox Predictions From Dan RocheWhat should we expect from the Red Sox this season? We turn to the ultimate Red Sox optimist Dan Roche for some of his predictions for the 2022 squad.

Giannis, Holiday Help Bucks Rally Past Celtics 127-121Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings.