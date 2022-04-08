BOSTON (CBS) — A five-day festival celebrating Icelandic culture, music at the Franklin Park Zoo, Easter bunny brunch at Joe’s Waterfront and Boston Children’s annual cut-a-thon — those are the items on our To Do List for this weekend.
TASTE OF ICELAND
During a Taste of Iceland, various spots around the city are holding events that include author discussions, a concert, and even a chance to win a trip to Iceland. Experience Icelandic foods, cocktails, and film.
https://www.inspiredbyiceland.com/culture/taste-of-iceland-boston/
When: April 7-11
Where: Multiple locations
Cost: Most events are free to the public
MUSIC THROUGH THE ZOOREAD MORE: Neighbors Pull Driver From Burning SUV After Horrific In Crash Into Medford Home
Visitors to Franklin Park Zoo will enjoy some live entertainment. Students from Berklee College of Music will be performing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. as a form of enrichment for visitors and animals alike at the different exhibits.
https://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/music-through-the-zoo/
When: Saturday, April 9 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: Franklin Park Zoo, One Franklin Park Road, Boston, MA 02121
Cost: Adults $22.95, Senior (62+): $20.95, Child (Ages 2-12): $15.95, Children under 2: Free, Members: Free
BUNNY BRUNCH AT JOE’S
Bunny Brunch at Joe’s Waterfront is being held on Sunday. Diners will be joined by the Easter Bunny. A photographer on site will be taking complimentary photos and there will also be Easter egg decorating.
https://www.joeswaterfront.com/
When: Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Joe’s Waterfront, 100 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA
Cost: N/A
BOSTON CHILDREN’S ANNUAL CUT-A-THON HAIR-RAISINGMORE NEWS: Boston Police Search For Man Wanted For Assaulting 2 Women In Brighton
Change up your hairstyle for a good cause. Boston Children’s is hosting their annual “HAIR-raising” one-day cut-a-thon on April 10. Participating salons across Massachusetts and New Hampshire are offering haircuts at a discounted price with 100% of the proceeds going to the hospital.
https://www.hairraising.org/find-a-salon
When: Sunday, April 10
Where: Salons across MA and NH
Cost: N/A