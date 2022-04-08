CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — It was a lifelong goal fulfilled for 92-year-old Carlos Rezende. Wearing his cap and gown, he received his diploma surrounded by faculty, family, and friends.

The Dorchester man became the oldest graduate in Cambridge College history.

“Carlos, I don’t know if you ever knew how intimidating it was for me to teach you,” remarked Dr. James Lee, Dean of the School of Undergraduate studies during the ceremony.

After retiring from his job as a paraprofessional in Boston Public Schools, Carlos went back to school…this time on the opposite side of the classroom.

“By the age of 80, he was enrolled here at Cambridge College, seeking a bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies. And he’s gradually gone through all of the various requirements through the years, and he’s finally arrived at the finish line,” said said Carlos’ son, Isaque Rezende.

His motivation to get to that finish line, besides a passion for learning, was a desire to make his mother proud.

“Mr. Rezende, we know today your mother is looking down on you with such pride. We are honored that we can stand in some way in her stead in this physical presence with you, and share her pride,” said Cambridge College President Deborah Jackson during the ceremony.

“Words can’t really explain how we feel. It’s truly an amazing accomplishment for a man at his age. To be so dedicated to learning at this age is inspiring to all of us,” said Isaque

During the special Commencement Ceremony Friday afternoon, the college announced a scholarship in his name to be awarded annually to an undergraduate student of any age.

“I think anyone who ever thinks it’s too late, I have to give up on my dreams, I want to say to them you have to get to know Mr. Rezende,” said Jackson. “Because he actually says to all of us, it’s never too late.”