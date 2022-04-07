Menu
Sons Of Boston Liquor License Suspended After Bouncer Charged With Killing Marine Veteran
Boston’s Licensing Board voted unanimously Thursday to indefinitely suspend Sons of Boston’s liquor license, saying, "it is unsafe for them to continue to operate."
Somerville Police Officer Wounded After 'Unintentional Discharge' Of Gun
Somerville Police are looking into how an officer was wounded when their gun went off unintentionally.
Young Woman, Man Wounded In Early Morning Shooting In Lynn
A 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in Lynn early Thursday morning.
WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For April 7
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
3 hours ago
WBZ Morning Forecast For April 7
Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
6 hours ago
Weather Blog
WBZ And New England Revolution Teaming Up For Weather Education Day
Our WBZ weather team is beyond excited to team up with the New England Revolution for a special Weather Education Day, Thursday, May 12th at Gillette Stadium.
25 Years Ago, April Fools' Day Blizzard Buried Massachusetts In Historic Snowstorm
The April Fools' Storm will always serve as a reminder that anything is possible when it comes to weather in New England.
New Report Helps Explain Tom Brady's Bungled Retirement Process
We're now getting one perspective as to why Tom Brady's "retirement" process was so ... clumsy.
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Clemson CB Andrew Booth For Top 30 Visit On Friday
The New England Patriots have some Top 30 visits on the horizon, including one with Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth.
Celtics Are In The Driver's Seat For No. 2 Seed -- If They Want It
A win over the Bucks on Thursday night would essentially seal the two-seed in the East for the Celtics. That is, if Boston even wants the No. 2 seed.
Celtics Rout Bulls For 50th Win, Close In On No. 2 Spot In East
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Al Horford added 17 on 7-of-7 shooting and the Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Wednesday night for their 50th victory.
Report: Rafael Devers Rejects Red Sox' Extension Offer, Two Sides 'Very Far' Apart
A pre-Opening Day contract extension for Rafael Devers appears to not be coming.
Mark Wahlberg Chats With Steve Burton About Father Stu, Boston Sports
In town for the premiere of his new movie, Father Stu, Mark Wahlberg made sure to take some time to discuss Boston sports with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton. Wahlberg still loves Tom Brady and hopes he has continued success with the Bucs, but not of it comes against the Patriots and Mac Jones. Wahlberg is also really high on the Celtics, who he says can win it all this year.
32 minutes ago
Sons Of Boston Liquor License Suspended After Bouncer Charged With Killing Marine Veteran
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
42 minutes ago
WBZ News Update For April 7
Weekend Weather; Gas Tax Debate; Flight Attendants In Illegal Apartment; Chicopee Superintendent Arrest
2 hours ago
Gerber Searching For 2022 Spokesbaby
More than 1,400 from Massachusetts have applied.
2 hours ago
Young Woman, Man Wounded In Early Morning Shooting In Lynn
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.
3 hours ago
New England Living: Inside One Of Boston's Most Exclusive Real Estate Listings
Get an inside look at one of Boston’s most unique and exclusive real estate listings.
New England Living: Transform Your Kitchen With Subtle Updates
Updating an aging kitchen doesn’t have to be a stressful process if you have the right partners.
New England Living: Ski Cabin Makeover
An aging ski cabin in New Hampshire’s White Mountains gets a beautiful Scandavian-style makeover.
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Protected: Finding Harmony: Music Therapy Among Chorus Of Special Programs At Boston’s Sherrill House
April 7, 2022 at 11:24 am
