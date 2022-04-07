SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Somerville Police are looking into how an officer was wounded when their gun went off unintentionally.
In a statement, police said the officer, who was not identified, was hurt “via an unintentional discharge of the officer’s duty weapon” Wednesday around 4 p.m.
The injury was described as “non-life-threatening” and the officer was taken to a hospital, treated and released.
“The officer’s firearm was holstered at the time of the discharge,” Police Chief Charles Femino said in the statement.
The officer is expected to make a full recovery, police said.
No other information was released.