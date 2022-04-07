BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox still have to wait another day to open their new season. But on Thursday, the team announced its Opening Day roster for 2022.
There were no real surprises on the roster, though lefty reliever Josh Taylor will start the campaign on the IL as he works through a back issue. His stint on the IL is retroactive to April 4.
Infielder Travis Shaw and right-handed reliever Hansel Robles were both selected to the major league roster, while righty Tyler Danish was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Right-handers Eduardo Bazardo and Ralph Garza Jr. were both designated for assignment.
Boston is going with 15 pitchers on their 28-man active roster to start the season:
Pitchers (15): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Kutter Crawford, Austin Davis, Jake Diekman, Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Strahm, Phillips Valdez, Michael Wacha, Garrett Whitlock
Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez
Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw, Trevor Story
Outfielders (3): Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Alex Verdugo
Infielder/Outfielders (2): Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández
Along with Taylor, pitchers James Paxton and Chris Sale are also starting the year on the IL. Sale was placed on the 60-day IL earlier this week as he recovers from a fractured rib he suffered during the offseason.
Alex Cora is going with a starting rotation of Eovaldi, Pivetta, Houck, Wacha and Hill to start the year. It's unclear who will be Boston's closer, with the team likely taking a closer-by-committee approach in the early weeks of the campaign.
The Red Sox were supposed to open the season Thursday afternoon against the Yankees in New York, but the game was pushed to Friday due to inclement weather in the Bronx.