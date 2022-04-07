NORWOOD (CBS) — A mother in Norwood rushed her middle schooler to the emergency room after she ate candy with marijuana in it.

“This is the only person I live for. She’s my everything,” the mother told WBZ-TV.

It was panic that flooded this Norwood mother’s mind last week. Her middle schooler, a student at Coakley Middle School in Norwood, called to say she ate a chocolate bar at lunch that she later learned had drugs in it. A classmate gave her the edible.

“What kind of candy did you eat? Who gave you the candy? Why is my daughter coming home on the bus? She should be in an ambulance going to the doctors,” the mother said relaying the incident.

The mom’s first fear was deadly fentanyl. At the ER, doctors confirmed it had been a marijuana edible shared with several seventh graders.

“I had to call the school. I didn’t get a call at all!” the mother exclaimed.

The Coakley Middle School Principal Dr. Margo Fraczek emailed parents Thursday evening about last Friday’s incident, writing in part, “It is rare for us to have this type of drug activity in our school, and it is concerning and frustrating.”

“It truly does take a village to prevent this kind of thing from happening again.” said Aubrey Coil of Impact Norwood.

In this village, a key player moving forward is “Impact Norwood,” a community coalition of businesses, neighbors, teachers, parents, and students – working together to prevent substance abuse by prioritizing and protecting mental health.

“I think now it’s imperative with everything that has happened in the past two years to give these youth all the support they need,” Coil said.

And the mother of the seventh grader is hoping for more clear form of communication moving forward.

“I want to make sure wherever she goes she feels safe,” she said. “Any parent would feel the way that I feel.”