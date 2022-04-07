LYNN (CBS) – Two people were shot in Lynn early Thursday morning.
Police were called to Cedar Street just after 4 a.m. and found a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man wounded. Both were taken to Salem Hospital with what police described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Bullet holes could seen in an SUV and a home on the street. There were also several shell casings on the ground.
A woman who lives on the street said she heard the shooting.
“It rang through, it was like pop, pop, pop, pop. That’s how it was,” Terri Smith told reporters.
There have been no arrests.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.