BOSTON (CBS) — The DeVante Parker trade became official on Tuesday. A day later, the Patriots’ newest receiver shared his excitement for what lies ahead.
“I’m very excited,” Parker said in a video posted to the team’s social media accounts. “I’m just blessed that they gave me a chance and gave me the opportunity just to come out and help the team in whatever way I can.”
The Patriots traded a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick over the weekend. Parker became the odd man out in Miami after the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill via trade last week.
Parker was limited to just 10 games last year, in which he caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns. In his seven-year career, he’s caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns in 93 games.
“I appreciate the fans for all their support, and I’m just looking forward to it,” Parker said of his new start in New England. “I’m ready to get it going.”