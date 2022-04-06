QUINCY (CBS) – The Mayor of Quincy says he’s hoping to have a conversation soon with the Mayor of Boston about access to the Long Island treatment center that was closed when the bridge to the facility had to be destroyed due to its deteriorating condition.

Thomas Koch says he remains opposed to the bridge because of its access through a North Quincy neighborhood he believes would bring too much traffic and inconvenience. “It’s their money and their property, but you’re talking about how many hundreds of vehicles coming through my neighborhood to get to the bridge,” Koch said.

Mayor Michelle Wu says the city of Boston needs the space and programs to help meet the need. “We’re not there yet,” she said, but is still eyeing Long Island as a possibility. “We know we’ve been able to tackle root causes, create supportive housing, connect to treatment and services. It works and makes a difference,” said Wu.

The closing of Long Island sent its residents to encampments in an area known as Mass and Cass that Mayor Wu has been trying to dismantle and move those with substance abuse or mental health issues to temporary or permanent housing.

“Everything is on the table and the city is continuing the processes for permits and licenses to have the ability to build a bridge,” said Wu.

Boston and Quincy have been in a legal battle over rebuilding the bridge that was closed in 2014. The only access now is by ferry and Quincy wants to keep it that way. “I think the ferry option was dismissed too quickly,” said Koch.

“Even if the bridge met the standard of the Coast Guard, challenges facing sea level rise and other issues, it would be years before it’s built and this issue needs to be dealt with today,” said Koch.

Back in January Mayor Wu took a ferry to the island to check out the condition of the buildings and says a plan for how to use them again is a necessary step even before transportation. “I look forward to more conversations to get on the same page,” said Wu.

That includes a meeting with Mayor Koch which he hopes will happen in a matter of weeks.