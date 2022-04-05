BOSTON (CBS) – It appears UPS will be able to deliver to Nantucket this summer, despite missing a ferry reservation deadline. UPS was forced to look at alternative ways to get packages to the island.
UPS is in talks with 41 North Offshore to use one of their tugboats and a barge freight to transport packages from New Bedford to Nantucket.READ MORE: Patriots' Berj Najarian Running Boston Marathon For New Nonprofit Focused On Highlighting Culture
If agreed upon, the route and boats would need to be approved at a public meeting held before the Steamship Authority’s board on April 19.READ MORE: Mark Wahlberg Returns To Boston For Screening Of 'Father Stu'
Normally, UPS shipments to the island would already be set, but somehow UPS missed the boat on booking ferry tickets through the Steamship Authority earlier this winter. The boats were nearly booked up when the mistake was realized.MORE NEWS: Stoughton Man Flies To Poland With Body Armor, Medical Supplies For Ukrainians
In a statement, UPS said it has ferry reservations and is working on other transportation options.