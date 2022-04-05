BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,116 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. There were also 12 COVID-related deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up to 2.67%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,596,840. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,018.
There were 32,868 total new tests reported.
There are 237 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 27 patients currently in intensive care.