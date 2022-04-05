EVERETT (CBS) – A man who allegedly hit several police cruisers and parked cars Tuesday morning while attempting to flee was taken into custody just outside Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett.

State Police said a trooper was checking on a possibly emotionally disturbed person outside a car on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 in Revere around 7:15 a.m.

Dennis Penney, 40, of Dorchester got back in the vehicle and drove off, prompting a second trooper to try and stop the driver. State Police began a pursuit after Penney refused to stop.

Surveillance video captured a moment in Chelsea when Penney appeared to run into a dead end off Carter Street.

Instead, the suspect could be seen pushing past one cruiser, narrowly missing someone running up to the building. Penney then weaves around two more cruisers who attempted to box in the SUV, and drives off.

New: surveillance video shows one of the moments when an SUV drove into a State Police cruiser this morning in Chelsea as Troopers were approaching the vehicle. Suspect was arrested outside Encore Boston Harbor in Everett @wbz pic.twitter.com/uN4qB8culx — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 5, 2022

Police used an electronic stun gun outside Encore after they say Penney got out and tried to fight troopers. In total, the chase lasted about 30 minutes.

Penney was taken to Mass General Hospital for an evaluation. Once released, he is expected to face assault, motor vehicle, and drug charges.

During the chase, Penney hit a total of three State Police cruisers along with one from Chelsea. He also hit at least one parked car, police said.

No injuries were reported.