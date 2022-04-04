WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester middle school is flying two flags, despite the wishes of the city’s Catholic Bishop.

For months, Nativity School has flown the Black Lives Matter and Rainbow Pride Flags. On Sunday, Bishop Robert McManus released a statement condemning them.

“The flag with the emblem Black Lives Matter has at times been coopted by some factions which also instill broad-brush distrust of police and those entrusted with enforcing our laws. We do not teach that in our schools,” McManus wrote. “Gay pride flags are often used to stand in contrast to consistent Catholic teaching that sacramental marriage is between a man and a woman. Is the school committing itself to ideologies which are contrary to Catholic teaching? If so, is it still a Catholic school?”

Nativity is a tuition free school for underserved boys. It also operates independently from the diocese.

“The Black Lives Matter and Pride flags fly below the American flag at our school to remind our young men, their families and Nativity Worcester staff that all are welcome here and that they are valued and safe in this place. It says to them that they, in fact, do matter and deserve to be respected as our Christian values teach us,” the school said in a statement.

Jamie Gbale, a prospective parent, said the flags make the school more welcoming for her son.

“I want him to be in an environment that accepts his background. And then the gay pride thing, I think everyone should be kind and let people be who they are,” Gbale said.