LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lynn man will be summonsed to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle after crashing into a crowded restaurant in Lawrence.
Video shows the car spin out and crash into the front of the Terra Luna Cafe just after midnight. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Three customers were hospitalized, but they have since been released.
In a statement, the restaurant said, "We appreciate everybody's concerns. All staff is safe and we are all praying for our customers' fast recovery."
The restaurant will remain closed until the damage is fixed.