CBS News BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Lawrence News

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lynn man will be summonsed to court for negligent operation of a motor vehicle after crashing into a crowded restaurant in Lawrence.

Video shows the car spin out and crash into the front of the Terra Luna Cafe just after midnight. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

READ MORE: Bishop Condemns Black Lives Matter, Rainbow Pride Flags At Nativity School In Worcester

Three customers were hospitalized, but they have since been released.

READ MORE: Driver Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For Death Of State Trooper Thomas Devlin

In a statement, the restaurant said, “We appreciate everybody’s concerns. All staff is safe and we are all praying for our customers’ fast recovery.”

MORE NEWS: While COVID Is Declining, Cases Of Stomach Flu Are Rising

The restaurant will remain closed until the damage is fixed.

CBSBoston.com Staff