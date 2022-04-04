What DeVante Parker Trade Means For Patriots Depth Chart At Wide ReceiverThe Patriots went out and acquired another weapon for Mac Jones over the weekend, adding a big receiver to the quarterback's arsenal in DeVante Parker.

Patriots Have Reportedly Shown Pre-Draft Interest In Miami Quarterback D'Eriq KingThe Patriots have already taken a pre-draft look at Miami quarterback D'Eriq King, who may do more than throw passes in the NFL.

Kutter Crawford Makes Red Sox Opening Day Roster; Rich Hill Named No. 5 StarterWith Opening Day coming up on Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had some roster announcements to make on Monday.

Odds Favor The Celtics Finishing As Two-Seed In Eastern ConferenceThe final week of the regular season is upon us, with the Boston Celtics currently sitting as the two-seed in the Eastern Conference. That is where they will likely finish when the regular season concludes, according to the odds on Pro Basketball Reference.

Jaylen Brown Won't Say If He's Vaccinated, But Says He's 'Ready To Play Against Anybody'With a potential first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors, the vaccination status of the Boston Celtics has become a somewhat hot topic as of late.