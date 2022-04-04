BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,888 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday after no reports over the weekend. There were also no COVID-related deaths reported from Friday.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.40%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,568,724. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,006.
There were 115,201 total new tests reported.
There are 216 people currently in the hospital with COVID. There are also 31 patients currently in intensive care.