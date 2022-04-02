LYNN (CBS) — A multi-family home on Broadway Street in Lynn was destroyed by a fire Saturday. Flames could be seen bursting from the home around noon.
All of the residents inside the home, which included seven adults and four children, made it out safely. One Lynn firefighter was treated for “exhaustion-type symptoms.”
The fire department said the flames also created a multi-acre brush fire behind the building.
Lynn Fire Chief Stephen L. Archer told WBZ-TV that low water pressure from the hydrants in the area affected the efforts to put out the fire.
“We had initiated a good exterior attack on the fire that seems to have started on the rear porches, before the water supply issues began to cause us major problems,” he said. “Additionally we had some close exposure houses on both sides that we had to protect.”
It is still unclear what started the fire.