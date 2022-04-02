HYANNIS (CBS) — Several arrests have been made after a man was stabbed in Hyannis early Saturday morning.
The man who was stabbed was taken to Cape Cod Hospital before being med flighted to Boston Medical Center, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
The stabbing took place at around 1 a.m. in the area of Old Colony Road and Main Street.
Police said they found three individuals standing over the man stabbed.
The incident is still under investigation, and police have not released the names of the suspects or the victim.