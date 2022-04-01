WILMINGTON (CBS) – Wilmington Police are looking into a “serious and disturbing physical altercation” in a boys’ bathroom at Wilmington High School earlier this week, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Glenn Brand sent a letter to parents notifying them of the incident, saying it happened Tuesday and “that some of our students recorded the altercation and posted this online.”
Brand did not specify what happened in the bathroom or how many students were involved.
WBZ-TV spoke to someone who has seen the video and it shows a student’s head being forced into a toilet.
“As a parent, let alone an educator, I am appalled that some of our students decided to act the way that they did. But what is equally disturbing is the fact that other students were present and did nothing to stop the incident, and in fact recorded the altercation,” he said in a statement to WBZ-TV Friday.
“I assure you that all students who are found culpable will be held fully accountable and appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken.”
The superintendent told parents in his letter that “this incident comes in the wake of a number of other concerns recently involving troubling student behavior,” at the high school but he did not elaborate.
Brand said the administration will now hold mandatory “bystander training” for all students and hold a series of community conversations for them, their parents and staff.