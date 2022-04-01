Julian Edelman Plays Mean April Fools' Day Prank On Patriots Fans, Says He's Joining Tom Brady's BuccaneersA couple of weeks ago, Julian Edelman teased Patriots fans a little bit. On April Fools' Day, the man went all in.

The Celtics Continue To Tiptoe Around Team's Vaccination StatusWill the Celtics be missing players should they need to make a trip to Canada during the playoffs? The team continues to be vague about its vaccination status, which is keeping the speculation alive.

Brad Stevens Explains The Optimistic Timeline For Rob Williams' ReturnBrad Stevens went into the intricacies of Robert Williams' meniscus surgery, and why the big man could be back sooner rather than later.

Incredible Clip Of John Madden Comparing Tom Brady To Joe Montana Resurfaces After Nearly 20 YearsOne incredible John Madden clip has recently popped up on social media, and it's every bit as good -- if not better -- than the famous clip from Super Bowl XXXVI vs. the Rams.

Local Kid Marc McLaughlin Got To Share Bruins Debut -- And First NHL Goal -- With Family And FriendsLess than a month ago, Marc McLaughlin was finishing up his career at Boston College. On Thursday night, he was scoring a goal for the Boston Bruins.