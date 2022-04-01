BROOKLINE (CBS) – Brookline Public Schools had more COVID-19 cases reported this past week than any other school in Massachusetts.
“Ever since they stopped wearing masks, I noticed a lot of my friends have been missing,” said Nyla Inez, who’s a student at Brookline High.
“A few of my friends tested positive,” said senior Edward Khatchatrian.
Ninety-four students and school staff in the town reported they tested positive this week.
The return of the virus is showing up across the state. Overall, in Massachusetts, positive cases jumped 36% from the week before, and cases in schools went up 24%. The amount of coronavirus detected at the Deer Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Boston also jumped again.READ MORE: Mother Of Fallen Firefighter Michael Kennedy Running Boston Marathon In His Honor
“We are not yet done with COVID,” said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, head of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “It’s clear that BA.2 is the predominant variant, and that variant is more infectious than the other omicron variants.”
The good news is that the number of COVID-19 deaths has decreased. While hospitalizations have hit a plateau, Dr. Kuritzkes is concerned the latest spike could drive them up again. That’s why he says now is the time certain people should consider a fourth booster.MORE NEWS: Wilmington Police Investigating 'Disturbing' Incident Recorded In Boys' High School Bathroom
“People in their 70’s or 80’s,” said Dr. Kuritzkes. “If you’re going to be eating out or going into crowded venues indoors where you’re not masked, then you might then think this is the time to get boosted.”