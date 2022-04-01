BOSTON (CBS) — You can’t believe everything you read on the internet – especially on April 1. And several Massachusetts companies and brands brought the jokes for April Fools’ Day.

Tewksbury-based Market Basket, recently ranked one of America’s best grocery stores, said its phone lines are “blowing up” with orders for a CD featuring all the “hit songs” played for shoppers.

“Call to order your Market Basket Store Songs CD and bring the rockin’ MB tunes home with you!” the supermarket posted to Instagram. “For only $19.99 you can forever own a selection of the hit songs we play in our stores.”

And local favorite Papa Gino’s introduced its own “signature scent” in a perfume bottle featuring “an intoxicating aroma of fresh pepperoni pizza, melted cheese and desire.”

In more unbelievable pizza news, Boston-based Uno Pizzeria & Grill unveiled an unexpected crust filler: beer.

“Coming soon to an UNO near you! Fill your belly and your glass with our deep dish pizza featuring a beer-filled crust,” Uno said. “Who’s ready to try one? Which draft beer will you choose to fill the crust?”

And local food blog Taste of Massachusetts had a viral Facebook post warning that Boston has banned the trendy espresso martini.

“Sadly I thought this was true,” one commenter said.

In sports, retired Patriots great Julian Edelman played a mean joke on New England fans – saying he was joining Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in Tampa.

The former wide receiver was at least kind enough to include “april fools” in fine print.